'Well loved' Black Country pub set to close for massive refurbishment work

The British Oak in Kingswinford is due to receive a new look with the pub undergoing a £240,000 investment and will close on February 12 to allow for the work to begin.

The pub is described as a ‘traditional pub’ and has a large beer garden, which allows guests to drink and dine both inside and alfresco.

The British Oak will reopen with a varied menu of pub favourites including hot dogs, as well as new additions such as vegetable Thai-style curry and salted caramel cookie brownie.