Meeting with broadband bosses postponed as Kingswinford residents question why planning for work is still ongoing

Bosses at brsk have put back the meeting – due to be held at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club tomorrow night – to Thursday February 1.

At a stormy meeting held at Kingswinford Community Centre in December they met residents from the Briarscroft Estate who are angry at being targeted with letters through their door and leaflets on lamposts saying telecom poles were to be erectedhttps://www.expressandstar.com/news/local-hubs/dudley/kingswinford/2023/12/08/internet-firm-promises-further-consultation-with-angry-kingswinford-residents-over-new-broadband-roll-out-plans/outside some of their homes to provide the new technology.

Around 50 residents of Wharfedale Close, and Lynwood Avenue signed a petition saying the poles would be intrusive to them and were not needed as they already had broadband providers.

The company agreed to address all residents before the meeting planned for tomorrow but resident Barry Slack has questioned why circles have been drawn on the pavement outside his home and also outside properties in nearby Carnforth Close.

He said: "There has been action since the two December meetings we had with brsk despite being told by their regional build manager for the Midlands that any action would be put on hold until the next one which was meant to be this week.

"It might only be circles being drawn but clearly there has been some planning going on in the interim time from before Christmas to now."

Daniel Hall from brsk said: "The meeting has been move to allow for all key participants to be in attendance.

"During this time until the meeting we will be collaborating within the community and individually to view current plans and liaise with residents."