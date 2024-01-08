Pensioner dies in hospital after he was rescued from house fire in Kingswinford

Fire crews responded to reports of a house fire in Berkeley Drive at 7.10am on Saturday. 20 firefighters from four crews attended.

Crews from Brierley Hill, Stourbridge, Dudley and Tipton fire stations found a fire on the ground floor of a detached house, from which they rescued a man in his late 80s and a dog.

Sadly, the dog did not survive and the man died in hospital, the fire service announced on Monday.

A statement said: "[The man] was handed into the care of the ambulance service and taken to hospital. Very sadly, the man died later the same day.

"A dog was also recovered from the premises, but did not survive.

"The man’s wife was outside the house when we arrived, with no apparent injuries. Our thoughts are with her at this extremely difficult time, and with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"Our crews were able to contain the fire to two downstairs rooms, although the entire house was affected by smoke.

"Our investigators believe that the fire started accidentally. They will prepare a full report for His Majesty's Coroner."