115 homes given go-ahead despite fears over noise and smells
Dudley Council planners have given the go-ahead for 115 new homes in Kingswinford despite worries about noise and smells.
By Martyn Smith
The land, on Stallings Lane and Oak Lane, is part of a larger redevelopment in the region which was first approved in 2018.
The latest application for full planning permission to get the green light is for homes ranging in size from one to four bedrooms and a small number of flats.
Bad smells from nearby businesses including a landfill site, scrapyard and abattoir are among concerns raised about the new housing estate.