Kingswinford roads set to close this Halloween for resurfacing work

Courtland Road, Kingswinford

All vehicles will be banned from driving down Avondale Close, Courtland Road, Hinsford Close and Ham Lane from 7pm on Tuesday, October 31, until 3am on Wednesday, November 8.

However, Dudley Council has applied for the banning order for 18 months in case problems arise during the resurfacing.

All vehicles will be stopped from driving on Avondale Close from Stallings Lane to the end of the cul-de-sac, Courtland Road from Stallings Lane to the end of the road, Hinsford Close from Stallings Lane to its end and Ham Lane from Stallings Lane to outside number five Ham Lane.

Dudley Council's public notice said: "It is anticipated that the works will be completed by 3am hours on Wednesday, November 8. The order will remain valid for a maximum duration of 18 months to allow for unexpected events, or until the said works are completed, whichever is earlier.