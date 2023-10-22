Kingswinford roads set for disruption after further work scheduled

Dudley Council is making a temporary order to carry out resurfacing work on Avondale Close, Courtland Road, Hinsford Close, and Ham Lane starting later this month.

The work is part of upgrades to road signals at three major junctions in Kingswinford, with the work already well under way.

It forms part of a £1 million investment by Dudley Council to improve traffic flow and make things safer for pedestrians in Kingswinford and Wall Heath.

The latest application is to prohibit vehicles entering or proceeding on: Avondale Close from Stallings Lane to the end of the cul-de-sac; Courtland Road from Stallings Lane to the end of the Cul-de-sac; Hinsford Close from Stallings Lane to the end of the cul-de-sa and Ham Lane from Stallings Lane to outside number five Ham Lane.

If approved it will restrict traffic on those locations from 7pm on Tuesday, October 31, with the work expecting to last until Wednesday, November 8.

The application said: "There is no diversion route as traffic will be held temporarily and released once the works have passed."

The Express and Star reported earlier this month how motorists had been warned about delays as the major traffic project began.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "Residents, businesses and schools have asked us to look at ways of improving access for people who walk and cycle in the area while reducing congestion during peak journey times for motorists.

"We are pleased to now be able to move forward with these improvements, but it is a big piece of work and we are expecting delays while it is undertaken."

"I would urge people who travel in this area to keep up to date with the works through our traffic pages and try to plan journeys before setting out on their journeys."

On the latest work, a council spokesman said it was part of an essential series of improvements to traffic flow in the Kingswinford area and they would try to keep disruption for motorists to a minimum.

Elsewhere, water main work will close off a street close to Willenhall town centre later this month.

Walsall Council has applied to close off Clothier Street from its junction with Lawrence Street to the intersection with Harry Perks Street.

The order will come into place on Monday October 30 and will remain until the work by Severn Trent is completed.

The work is expected to start at 10pm that day and continue until 6am the following morning but if it isn't completed by then, the order will remain for up to a period of 18 months.