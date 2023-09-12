Brenda Adkin from Kingswinford with her son Tim

Brenda Adkin, of Digby Road, Kingswinford, has been treated to a fancy meal, a large party and a special card from the Royal family to help mark her centennial birthday.

Brenda Adkin from Kingswinford turned100 on September 10. Pictured on her wedding day in 1950

With her royal birthday card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla in hand, the jubilant 100-year-old celebrated her birthday over the weekend.

Brenda was born in Lye on September 10, 1923, before moving to Brierley Hill and meeting army captain, William Adkin, who was originally from County Durham.

The two were quickly married, tying the knot at Pensnett Church, where William had previously proposed to Brenda.

Talking about her life, Brenda said: "It's been a fantastic life. I'm very lucky. It's a bit lonely now that a lot of my friends are gone. But I have been very lucky.

"I have had a card today from the King and Queen. It's a lovely card it really is. It's really lovely. I might have it framed we shall see."

The self-confessed royalist spent her life leading her local groups, serving her community as a leading member of the Kingswinford Townswomen Guild, of which she was chairwoman twice.

Brenda Adkin pictured with her husband in the 1950s at Bromley mission

Brenda was also an avid member of the Leading Ladies Conservative Luncheon Club, where she made dozens of friends.

Brenda said: "I really think the secret to a long life is being kind to people, and treating everyone alike. I have been really lucky. I was one-of-five and I'm still here.

"I have some amazing friends, I was in all the guilds and luncheon clubs. It has been an amazing life.

"I really want to thank Claire, my niece, and her family, she has really been taking care of me lately, they have all kept me going. Thank you."