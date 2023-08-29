Head gardener to talk at society meeting

Nigel Hopes, who works at Ashwood Nurseries in Kingswinford, is the guest speaker at the Bridgnorth and District Horticultural Society's next meeting.
Held at Bridgnorth Library on Tuesday, September 5, at 7.30pm, all visitors are welcome.
The head gardener from one of the West Midlands nurseries is to speak at a horticultural society meeting at the weekend.
Nigel Hopes, who works at Ashwood Nurseries in Kingswinford, is the guest speaker at the Bridgnorth and District Horticultural Society's next meeting.
Held at Bridgnorth Library on Tuesday, September 5, at 7.30pm, all visitors are welcome.