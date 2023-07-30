Popular community club enjoys successful relaunch

Michelle Stokes, Mayor of Dudley Councillor Andrea Goddard, Shaz Saleem and Cassie Gray celebrate the launch of the new club

The Wall Heath Kuppa Club was launched by Shaz Saleem on behalf of the Saleem Foundation in September of 2021, but took a pause from May 2023.

It has now relaunched with more than 50 people attending the first event on Friday, July 28 at the Wall Heath Tavern, including the Mayor of Dudley Councillor Andrea Goddard.

Shaz Saleem said: "It was absolutely amazing meeting all our residents, especially one whose husband sadly passed away in December and she attended today but was understandably hesitate.

"This is what the Kuppa club is all about, bringing people out of isolation and giving you the opportunity make new friends and to be involved in community projects."

Michelle Stokes, Kuppa Club Lead said: "I'm so pleased with how today has gone,

"Special thank you to the Mayor of Dudley Councillor Andrea Goddard for attending and to Award For Heroes winner and Morrisons Community Champion Kingswinford Helen Nicholls for donating the amazing raffle prize won by Linda, Chairperson of the Wall Heath Community Centre.

"A huge thank you to Mel from the Wall Heath Tavern for supporting the Kuppa club."

The Saleem Foundation said the aim of the club was to bring the community together and get people out of isolation.

The club is open to all and will be held these every second and fourth Friday each month, with the next session, taking place on August 11 at 9.15am at the Wall Heath Tavern.