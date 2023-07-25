Team of talented dancers begin fundraising drive for trip of a lifetime

Entity X Cheer and Dance Junior Hip Hop Team from Kingswinford have started the fundraising campaign to ensure that all 18 members of the Apex team are able to travel to Florida in April next year to take part in the All Star World Championships.
A team of dancers have begun a massive fundraising effort to go on the trip of a lifetime.
