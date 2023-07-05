Kingswinford food festival 'reluctantly' given go-ahead at eleventh hour

The authority’s licensing sub-committee had to delay making a decision after Social Eats festival organiser Darren McClure failed to turn up to a meeting scheduled last week.

He also failed to submit suitable health and safety plans to council officers, who were concerned he hadn’t fully explained how he was going to keep people safe at the ‘family-friendly’ event.

It is due to take place this Saturday at Kewford Eagles Football Club.

But just days beforehand, council staff said they were still missing crucial information.

This included food safety reports relating to some of the vendors due to attend, as well as detailed risk assessments and information about how the emergency services would be able to gain access if the need arose.

They also raised concerns that the festival’s organisers hadn’t said how many inflatables there would be, what types of inflatables there would be, how these would be kept safe and who would be responsible for supervising them.

Officers highlighted recent cases where children have suffered injuries when inflatables have been blown away as a result of sudden gusts of wind. They were also concerned that the submitted plans didn’t include any provision of a bag search area and said email correspondence had been sporadic.

They said they had received no information when it was requested earlier in June, but just a few hours before the critical meeting on Tuesday, they had received around a dozen emails.

Councillor Penny Allen said the safety of residents was paramount when considering whether to allow events to go ahead.

“We are very disappointed collectively in the poor responses we have received," she told Mr McClure.

"I’m disappointed for the staff who are working very hard.

“This is a busy times for events as you well know, and you have doubled their workload.

“I also think from your own reputation’s point of view you have not done yourself any favours today – nor previously. When a very simple reply was required, it was not received.”

Mr McClure told the committee he is involved in organising 15-20 events per year, in other parts of the country, including 4-5 fireworks displays which attract around 6,000 people.

He said he’d only ever had positive feedback about these, but promised to take the council’s feedback on board.

“I will be looking at how we submit our future applications a lot earlier, and also the level of detail required for all the events we do," he said.

“This will become a template for me, and I appreciate your support.”

Committee chair Councillor Meg Barrow told him: “You’ve put us in a very difficult position today.

“There are rules and regulations that have to be adhered to, and here in South Staffordshire we’re very particular that these rules are adhered to.”

She said the council had given Mr McClure months to respond, and that despite a meeting in June he still hadn’t responded appropriately.

Councillor Barrow warned him that future applications would be viewed unfavourably if he didn’t provide information more swiftly.

“We will give you the chance this time, the one and only chance,” she said.

The committee agreed to grant the necessary premises licence on the basis that Mr McClue discussed his plans in detail with officers immediately to reassure them that members of the public will be kept safe.