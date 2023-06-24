Huge sign put on roundabout by resident sends strong message to drivers 'blocking island'

This sign appeared on a busy roundabout urging drivers to stop blocking the roundabout

This sign appeared on the roundabout on the way out of Himley View housing estate.

It urges drivers to 'Stop being D***heads. Don't block the island."

A passing motorist sent the photo into the Express & Star.

The driver who wished to remain anonymous said: "One of our residents is so annoyed at the useless traffic lights at the top of Himley view, she’s made her own sign to tell drivers to stop.

"Blocking the islands. It’s taking nearly 25 minutes to get off Himley view every morning because of drivers blocking the island onto the estate.

"Then not one driver lets anyone go. The traffic lights are absolutely ridiculous and something needs to be done about it. There is no sensible road management in sight and I have yet to see one worker."

Himley View by Taylor Wimpey is in Kingswinford.