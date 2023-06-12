Boy injured after being hit by car in Kingswinford

Bromley Lane, Kingswinford. Photo: Google

The incident took place near a Tesco store in Bromley Lane at just after 8.10am on Monday.

The boy received treatment at the scene from medics but his injuries were not believed to be serious.

He was taken to Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian near to Tesco on Bromley Lane at 8.11am, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage male, who was the pedestrian.