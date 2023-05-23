Former councillor thanks supporters after sexual assault allegations dropped

Shaz Saleem thanked his residents for their support over the last three months and pledged to come back stronger

Former Kingswinford North and Wall Heath Councillor Shaz Saleem said the dropping of allegations made against him helped to end a three month nightmare which saw him removed as councillor and lose his position in the Dudley Council cabinet.

Mr Saleem was arrested on February 15, but was not charged and had been released on police bail while the investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service continued.

The 37-year-old was, however, suspended by the Conservatives in Dudley and left his post as a cabinet member responsible for highways and public realm in February.

He said he had been the victim of attacks against him previously, claiming to have seen a fake leaflet distributed during the 2021 election campaign inciting racial hatred against him, and spoke about the day he was arrested and the effect it had had on him.

He said: "On February 15, eight police officers attended my office to arrest me after an allegation was made and I was told then that this matter would be dismissed, but to have the matter stretched out for over three months has been draining.

"I like to highlight the fact I was never charged for this politically motivated attack and, in my opinion, I believe this attack was done to achieve two outcomes.

"The first, to have me removed as the councillor for Kingswinford North & Wall Heath, which I served proudly and, the second, to damage my reputation so I can never stand again."

Mr Saleem said that while the allegations had achieved the first outcome, the love and support of the residents of Kingswinford and Wall Heath was what stopped the second outcome happening and he thanked the residents, or family, as he called them, for their loyalty.

He said: "Honestly, you guys have been my rock and I will never forget your support in what has to be the toughest part of my life.

"It was your support that made me believe that Evil can’t beat Good."

He also offered thanks to friends, colleagues and family, including Dudley Council Leader Patrick Harley, who he described as a father figure, Saleem Foundation chairman Steve Waltho and organisations such as Tough Enough to Care and Kingswinford Foodbank.

His biggest thanks was for those closest to him and he pledged to come back stronger.

He said: "Finally, I would like to thank my parents, my wife, friends who stood by me and all my family as they faced each day with me and every time I saw my children, I knew I had to fight and to keep strong to set an example for them.

"I have always believed that with every setback, the comeback has to be greater and believe me when I say this, the setback was the most challenging yet, but the comeback will be epic.

"Right here, right now I officially announce I will be seeking election for the May 2024 elections and I will continue to work in the community that I love and I’m proud to serve."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A 37-year-old man arrested on 15 February on suspicion of sexual assault will face no further action."

A CPS spokesman said: “A file of evidence was provided to us by the police, but following a full review, it did not meet our test for prosecution and we did not authorise charges.