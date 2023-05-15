Appeal for memorial for popular Kingswinford teacher raises £5,000 in two weeks

Adele Howells from Kingswinford

Donations have been pouring into the appeal to create a Garden of Peace and Reflection at the village school near Bewdley where Adele Howells, who died from cancer last November aged 44, had taught for 16 years.

Hayley Tarbet, Parent Teacher Association treasurer at Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary Academy, said: “We never would have dreamt that after only two weeks we’d achieve our initial goal of £4,000 and be well on our way to our stretch target of £6,000.”

The appeal is being run as an Aviva Crowdfunder and including match funding and gift aid, has now topped £5,000.

Mokshuda Begum, head of school, said: “The response to the PTA’s appeal has been overwhelming. We are so grateful and hope our goal can be reached within the few weeks that’s left for the appeal to run."

Adele’s mum, Wendy Howells, has also donated, saying: “In memory of my beautiful daughter, Adele. She loved the school, the children and her colleagues; this is such a beautiful tribute to her. Thank you to everyone who has donated.”

Along with donations are many heartfelt tributes from friends, colleagues, parents and former pupils who remember Adele with affection and for the impact she had on many lives.

One person who donated wrote: “A lasting legacy for a beautiful soul," whilst another added: “For inspiring a love of reading in Rory. You are much missed.”

They continue: “In memory of a lovely lady, very special to our family who taught our boys for six years.” A former pupil added: “For a teacher I will always remember.”

At the heart of the garden will be a gazebo where a whole class can be outdoors reading and learning together.

It will also be a peaceful retreat for children to have time out to reflect and read and will be landscaped with plants, including forget-me-nots.