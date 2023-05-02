Plans revealed for permanent memorial in honour of popular Kingswinford teacher

Adele Howells

Adele Howells’ death last November shocked colleagues and pupils at Far Forest Lea Memorial Primary Academy, Wyre Forest.

The 44-year-old died just weeks after she took leave from school to begin treatment after her diagnosis.

The school’s Parent Teacher Association wants to create an outdoor learning and reflective garden in memory of the popular teacher and has secured an Aviva Community Crowdfunder, with match funding.

Hayley Tarbet, PTA treasurer, said: “Parents of children who were fortunate to be taught by Miss Howells will know she had a great love of reading and inspired those under her wing to share her passion.

“After much discussion with staff, the children and the PTA, we believe this will be the best way to remember her.

“It will be a dual-purpose space for both learning outdoors as well as being a peaceful retreat for children to have time out to reflect and read.”

At the heart of the area will be a bespoke gazebo, designed by Worcester Timber Products, where a whole class can be outdoors, reading and learning together comfortably, under cover.

Mokshuda Begum, head of school, said: “The gazebo will be accessorised with brightly coloured cushions and planting around the area will include forget-me-nots, to represent a promise that we will always remember our much-loved teacher and friend, who taught here for 16 years.

“We are delighted our small, hardworking PTA has secured this crowdfunder, which has already topped £1,000 and hope we’ll soon be able to complete this very special project.”

The crowdfunder is part of the Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund, with Aviva giving £2 for every £1 donated (to a maximum £250 individual donation), in effect tripling the total raised.