Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Popular walking football club launch new team for those with health problems

By Adam SmithKingswinfordPublished:

A Kingswinford walking football club has launched a new team for players with health problems.

The Hartshill Strollers women's team was launched in 2021
The Hartshill Strollers women's team was launched in 2021

Hartshill Strollers, who have male and female teams, are appealing for members to join Hartshill Health Wise.

The team will train every Tuesday from 5pm to 6pm at Summerhill School with the first session on May 2.

Club secretary Gordon Lee said: "We started out in 2014 with just a handful of players and since then, we have become a hugely popular community club amassing 106 members.

"In 2016, we were the first club in this country to win the National Cup (FA Cup equivalent when it first started in 1871) we even reached the finals on no fewer than five occasions. In 2021, we created a women’s group and now have 32 ladies."

He added: "Our club is open to all who want to get fit, healthy, enjoy the game and social side making new friends along the way.

"Hartshill Health Wise is for those who have had or having health issues such as Parkinson’s, heart, stroke, MS, Joint replacement, Diabetes, recovering from long term injury, or any other long-term health condition.

"The aim of this section is to get fitter, healthier, improve mental healthcare and make new friends too as the social side and support to each other is an important part of these sessions. We are a community club and want to help in any way we can."

For anyone requiring any further information email Hartshillwfcsecretary@outlook.com.

Kingswinford
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News