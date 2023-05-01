Popular walking football club launch new team for those with health problems

The Hartshill Strollers women's team was launched in 2021

Hartshill Strollers, who have male and female teams, are appealing for members to join Hartshill Health Wise.

The team will train every Tuesday from 5pm to 6pm at Summerhill School with the first session on May 2.

Club secretary Gordon Lee said: "We started out in 2014 with just a handful of players and since then, we have become a hugely popular community club amassing 106 members.

"In 2016, we were the first club in this country to win the National Cup (FA Cup equivalent when it first started in 1871) we even reached the finals on no fewer than five occasions. In 2021, we created a women’s group and now have 32 ladies."

He added: "Our club is open to all who want to get fit, healthy, enjoy the game and social side making new friends along the way.

"Hartshill Health Wise is for those who have had or having health issues such as Parkinson’s, heart, stroke, MS, Joint replacement, Diabetes, recovering from long term injury, or any other long-term health condition.

"The aim of this section is to get fitter, healthier, improve mental healthcare and make new friends too as the social side and support to each other is an important part of these sessions. We are a community club and want to help in any way we can."