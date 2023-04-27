Intrepid cyclists set off on 1,000-mile ride in memory of teenagers

Harley Barnbook and Chloe Williams

Harley Barnbrook, aged 16, died last year after suffering an asthma attack at the Merry Hill Centre in February and Chloe Williams, aged 19, was killed in a crash on the M6 in December

Organiser of the ride Paul Cadwallader was Chloe's cousin and a close friend of Harley's mother Kelly.

He, his brother Matthew, brother in laws Craig Scott and Andrew Evans and friend Adam Bagnall set off from Headway Dudley today to Lands End where they will start tomorrow the 1,050 mile journey to John O'Groats, which they aim to complete in 12 days.

An initial target of raising £4,000 for the organisation has already been smashed before they set off and the amount on the Just Giving page has reached £11,450.

Harley was a football mad youngster who played for Dudley Town, Halesowen Town Colts and Lye Town – a fundraising game and fun day last year in his memory also raised money partly for Headway.

Chloe had realised her dream of becoming a flight attendant and was about to start work with British Airways when she was a passenger in a car involved in a collision with three other vehicles in Cheshire in December last year and later died in hospital.

Paul said: "What happened to Harley and Chloe really touched us and although this trip is going to be an amazing experience for us the reason we are doing it is for them.

"No matter how many miles we ride we can never bring them back but our goal is to raise as much awareness and funds as possible for Headway Black Country in their memory by doing this ride."

Harley's mother Kelly said: "This is a wonderful effort from Paul and the others to raise money in Harley and Chloe's memory for such a good charity that is doing amazing work across the UK for people with brain injuries.

"The initial target was £4,000 but that was quickly surpassed and we have received help and donations from businesses, schools and other organisations in the area for which we are so grateful."