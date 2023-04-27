Fund to help toddler Gracie surpasses £50,000

Donations to help Gracie Jones get the treatment she needs have gone past £50,000

Gracie Tudor from Kingswinford has been fighting neuroblastoma since being diagnosed with the rare cancer just over two weeks ago and has been undergoing chemotherapy at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

The two-year-old's plight was brought into sharp focus when a Just Giving page was launched to help raise £300,000 to send her to New York for specialist treatment not available in the UK.

Started by Shannon Ellis, a friend of Gracie's mother Clare Jones, the fund has so far raised £51,968, including a £3,000 donation from someone going by the name DMO Deejay.

Ms Jones who, alongside her husband Stephen, has given up work to be there for her daughter said the diagnosis had been shocking, but thanked everyone for their generosity.

She said: “I have been so overwhelmed with the response by everyone, particularly my work colleagues who set up the page for what was originally to take her on a day out to Disney, but as we’ve got the news that it’s high risk, the aim has changed.”

“What I would say about this is that we need more awareness of this type of cancer as I thought she was a happy and healthy child and, if I am honest, we need the vaccine here.

“We need it over here and the money will save her life and that’s the truth of it.”