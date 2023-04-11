Empty jam jars needed for Dudley dementia care fundraiser

L-R Helen Nicholls, Morrisons Community Champion; Adam, Kingswinford Store Manager; Mike Wood MP; local fundraiser Claire Cambridge

The plea comes after Wordsley resident Clair Cambridge started making and selling her own homemade marmalade to raise funds for dementia care at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital.

Selling through local farm shops, Clair found herself in need of more empty jam jars due to the huge popularity of her homemade marmalade.

She said: "The reason I decided to do this campaign is that my own mom had vascular dementia and I know how cruel the disease can be.

"Now I live back in Wordsley I wanted to give something back to our local hospital – especially as I am lucky to have such great support from the with my own health issues of the last 12 months."

To help boost Clair's supply, Morrisons Kingswinford has now signed up to be a drop-off location for donations of used, empty and clean jam jars with lids.

Dudley South MP Mike Wood, said: "Dementia is such a terrible disease, and every bit of fundraising, whether for research into cures or improvements in support for those who are suffering makes a big difference.

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to Clair for all of her work in driving this fundraising, and to Morrisons Kingswinford for supporting Clair with her efforts."