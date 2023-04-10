Notification Settings

Kingswinford woman who was bombed out her home by Nazis celebrates 100th birthday

By Adam SmithKingswinford

More than a dozen friends and family celebrated Joyce Harwood's 100th birthday.

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 05/04/23.Joyce Harwood from Kingswinford celebrates her 100th birthday with great, great, great niece Adella Boulton, aged 14..
The centenarian declared "there are plenty more birthdays to come" during the party in Kingswinford.

Joyce was born in Lozells, Birmingham but her family was bombed out of their home by the Luftwaffe in World War Two.

She then went on to volunteer for the Women's Land Army where she was based in Clent which is where she met her husband Cyril.

Joyce Harwood and a friend in the Women's Land Army during WW2

They were married for 60 years and had one son Derek who celebrated his mother's special landmark with her.

He said: "Mum is incredible, she is very much with it and is looking forward to many more birthdays.

"She has lived and worked all over the Black Country including spells at Mitchells and Butlers and B.S.R."

Joyce keeps her mind and body agile by spending time in the garden and attending keep fit sessions.

Derek said: "Mum loves gardening and even at 100 is a keep fit club member."

