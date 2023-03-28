Another crash closes road in Kingswinford near to where 19-year-old died in collision

One of the cars following the crash on Stream Road in Kingswinford

Stream Road is closed to the junction with Bromley Lane while emergency services work at the scene.

Two cars were involved in the crash with a woman taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It comes following the death of Pauly Skidmore, a 19-year-old killed in a collision on Stream Road last Tuesday. The former Pensnett high School pupil died of his injuries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.25am to reports of an RTC at the junction of Stream Road and Bromley Lane in Kingswinford.

"One ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"There was one patient, a woman, who was treated for minor injuries by ambulance staff before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment."

It is the third crash in the area in recent days, with buses diverted.

Service 16 is diverted in both directions via Summer Hill, Cot Lane, Lawnswood Road, and High Street.

Barbara Lindop, 72, said: "I heard a loud bang so I looked out my window and there were two cars in pretty bad shape. It is terrible to see another crash after the tragedy just the other week."

Other residents have expressed their concern about the number of incidents on Stream Road in the last couple of weeks.

Officers at the scene of the latest crash told the Express & Star it was not linked to other incidents in the area in recent days.

West Midlands Police put in place a dispersal order after reports of dangerous driving, and launched drones in the area.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Dell Stadium in Brierley Hill on Sunday to pay their respects to Pauly with the crowds moving to Steam Road afterwards.

It has now been revealed that a man was arrested for assaulting a police officer at the vigil.

Another man was also taken to hospital after a collision on Stream Road near Glynne Avenue in Kingswinford, where Pauly was killed.