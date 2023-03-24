Sea of tributes left at scene where 19-year-old motorcyclist died in Kingswinford

Tributes have been left at the scene of the crash in Stream Road, Kingswinford

Former Pensnett High School pupil Pauly Skidmore was killed in a crash in Stream Road on Tuesday.

Tributes have poured in across social media and messages have also been left at the scene.

An image from the scene on Stream Road, Kingswinford

One read: "RIP Pauly, gone but never forgotten. Thinking of you all at this devastating time."

Another said: "To Pauly, you are gone but will never be forgotten."

Tea lights have also been left at the scene spelling his name, as well as the words 'son' and 'bro'.

His family and friends congregated at The Portway on Wednesday evening to light a candle in his memory and there is a balloon release planned for Saturday at the Dell Stadium.

The teenager's heartbroken family led the tributes to the keen angler and motorcross rider.

On Facebook Pauly's sister Emillie Louise admitted she was “absolutely devastated” and remarked how popular her brother was.

She said: "He was well and truly loved and well-known for his cheeky smile and that laugh.”

A gofundme page has been set up to raise funds for funeral expenses.

It has raised more than £1,180 and people can donate at gofundme.com/f/little-pauly

Emergency services were called to Stream Road following a collision between a motorbike and a van just before 6pm on Tuesday.

The van driver was assessed and taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital in Dudley with injuries not believed to be serious.

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation.