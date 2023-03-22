Stream Road, Kingswinford, was closed on Tuesday evening after a road traffic accident near Glynne Avenue. Photo: Google.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were called to Stream Road after the collision between a motorbike and a van at 5.55pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Ambulance service sent three ambulances, three paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor.

West Midlands Police cordoned off the scene.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the male motorcyclist died at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service Spokesperson said: "On arrival crews discovered the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparently nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"The van driver was assessed and taken to Russell's Hall Hospital with injuries not believed to be serious."

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We are investigating after a man died in a collision in Kingswinford yesterday.

"We were called to Stream Road at the junction with Glynne Avenue, Kingswinford, just before 6pm to reports of a collision involving a van and a motorcycle.

"The driver of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old man, was treated at the scene but sadly died of his injuries.

"The driver of the van was taken to hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

"We are investigating what happened and are supporting the young man's family at this sad time.