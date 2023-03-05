Man who helped pilot out of plane after Kingswinford crash describes exactly what happened

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 04/03/202 Police at the scene of a Plane crash , Doctors lane , Kingswinford..

South Staffs Police rushed to the scene of the crash just off the A449 at 2:20pm on Saturday, with the fire service also attending.

Doctors Lane, closed by the police.

But as the emergency services made their way there, bystanders were purportedly already helping the pilot out of the aircraft.

Among those who stopped at the scene was Phil Sheldon, 66, of Kingswinford, who said: "I was coming down the A449 when I saw the plane dropping lower.

"I didn't think the pilot would make it. He came down in the field before Doctors Lane then about 50 yards in he went through the fence and flipped over on its roof."

"There were two cars in front of me and we went to help him. By that time, loads of people were pulling over," he continued.

"I opened the plane door and got his seat belt over him and helped him out. He had got a cut on his head and was in a bit of shock, but he said he felt okay.

"I asked him to go back and switch everything off because the fuel was leaking out and I was worried there would be an explosion."

Mr Sheldon was on his way to meet colleagues at the Hinksford Arms near Swindon when he saw the crash.

Another image of the plane on its roof.

When the emergency services arrived, they closed the road and urged people to avoid the area while an investigation by the Civil Aviation Authority got underway.

A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch of the Department for Transport said: "An accident involving a light aircraft at Kingswinford, was reported to the AAIB this afternoon.

"An investigation has been launched and we have begun making enquiries."

South Staffs Police also confirmed in a statement that the pilot escaped with "minor injuries and no one else was involved."

The below video shows the wreckage of the aircraft on Doctors Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Nearby residents spoke of their shock after the crash

Matthew Cook, who lives near to the scene of the accident in Ashwood, said he was out on a run just minutes before the crash and had spotted a plane flying very low nearby.

"I went out on a 5km run around 2.10pm on the bridleway close to the A449 and as I was running near Hickory's I saw a small plane almost touching the tree tops. I thought it looked really low, but it didn't appear to be in any distress so I presumed it must have been on a test," said the 37-year-old quantity surveyor.

"On my return I saw the air ambulance was up nearby and by the time I got home I saw all the flashing lights in the lane and various emergency services were there, including police and ambulance. Doctors Lane is a very busy junction with the A449 so I initially thought it was a car accident, but then we found out a plane had crashed.

"I guess the pilot must have been looking for somewhere safe to land away from the A449 which is always busy. Doctors Lane is obviously quieter that the A449 but the lane can get busy and is also popular with cyclists, runners and walkers. It's amazing no one else was hurt. It sounds like he's lucky to escape with minor injuries," added Matthew.

Kingswinford plane crash on Doctors Lane, taken more than an hour after the aircraft went down (Tim Sturgess).

Another neighbour Chanel Smith, 23, said she said saw several police cars and ambulances head down the lane this afternoon.

"It's a nasty junction, so I did think there must have been a car crash. I couldn't believe it when I found out it was a light aircraft that had come down in the lane. We didn't hear any noise from the accident, but did hear the air ambulance and the emergency services," she said.

Eyewitness Sharni Holloway told Express & Star: "Me and my family were playing football golf in Kingswinford when we saw the small plane overhead, we noticed how shaky it was and how it kept dipping left and right, then declining.

"My other half said something didn’t look right.