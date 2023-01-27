Family of cadet found dead at elite Sandhurst hope inquest will give answers

Sandhurst Royal Miltary Academy

A pre-inquest hearing is due to be held today for the 21-year-old, of Kingswinford, who was in her last term at the elite Royal Military Academy Sandhurst when she was found in her room on February 6, 2019.

In a statement Victoria Sedgwick, a solicitor-advocate representing her mother's family, said: "My clients hope that the upcoming inquest answers the questions they have about Olivia’s death and identifies opportunities that may exist to prevent future deaths."

A case management hearing will be held at Berkshire Coroner's Court, in Reading, on Friday ahead of a full inquest at a later date.

A damning military report into the circumstances surrounding Miss Perk's death found she was the victim of a “complete breakdown in welfare support” even though she was known to be a suicide risk.

In response to the report General Sir Patrick Sanders, the Chief of the General Staff, for the British Army said 'significant changes' had been made to improve Sandhurst’s culture since her death.