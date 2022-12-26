More than 100 houses could be built on land in Kingswinford

Keepmoat Homes is planning to build 115 homes on currently vacant land off Oak Lane and Stallings Lane in Kingswinford.

The site has previously been used as industrial and storage purposes and for industrial development before that, plans say.

A total of 86 houses will be classed as open market and 29 will be affordable with a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bed homes.

The houses will be an array of terrace, semi-detached, detached and maisonette dwellings with car parking and with front and rear gardens.