Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

More than 100 houses could be built on land in Kingswinford

By Thomas ParkesKingswinfordPublished: Comments

More than 100 houses could be built on land in the Black Country if the proposals are rubber-stamped by council bosses.

Keepmoat Homes is planning to build 115 homes on currently vacant land off Oak Lane and Stallings Lane in Kingswinford.

The site has previously been used as industrial and storage purposes and for industrial development before that, plans say.

A total of 86 houses will be classed as open market and 29 will be affordable with a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bed homes.

The houses will be an array of terrace, semi-detached, detached and maisonette dwellings with car parking and with front and rear gardens.

Dudley Council will decide on the proposals in the near future.

Kingswinford
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Property
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News