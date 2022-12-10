Police searching for man, 62, who went missing from Kingswinford on Friday

#MISSING | Have you seen Stephen?



The 62-year-old has been missing from #Kingswinford #Dudley since earlier today (Fri) and we're concerned for his wellbeing.



He's 5ft 10in, wearing black jeans, a brown coat and carrying a blue rucksack.



Call 999 quoting PID 422242. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/a3inrtRBVV