Police searching for man, 62, who went missing from Kingswinford on Friday

Kingswinford

Police in Dudley are looking for a 62-year-old missing person from Dudley.

Have you seen Stephen?
The man, known as Stephen, went missing from Kingswinford on Friday, and officers say they're "concerned for his wellbeing."

He is described as 5ft 10in, wearing black jeans, a brown coat and carrying a blue rucksack.

Dudley Police have asked members of the public who see him or might know where he is to "call 99 quoting PID 422242".

