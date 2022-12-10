Police searching for man, 62, who went missing from Kingswinford on Friday

The man, known as Stephen, went missing from Kingswinford on Friday, and officers say they're "concerned for his wellbeing."
He is described as 5ft 10in, wearing black jeans, a brown coat and carrying a blue rucksack.
Dudley Police have asked members of the public who see him or might know where he is to "call 99 quoting PID 422242".
#MISSING | Have you seen Stephen?— Dudley Police (@DudleyPolice) December 9, 2022
The 62-year-old has been missing from #Kingswinford #Dudley since earlier today (Fri) and we're concerned for his wellbeing.
He's 5ft 10in, wearing black jeans, a brown coat and carrying a blue rucksack.
Call 999 quoting PID 422242. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/a3inrtRBVV