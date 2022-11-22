Meet Poppy the seven-year-old brownie who kept her charity promise

Poppy Cresswell, aged seven, with Bob Townsend poppy organiser of Kingswinford Royal British Legion

Poppy Cresswell, aged seven, single-handedly sold dozens of red poppies to her friends including at Kingswinsford's 1st Dawleybrook Brownies, relatives and neighbours to raise a total of £194.86.

Poppy's grandfather Norman Cresswell served in the Second World War

She decided to sell the floral tributes to peace to gain her brownie's charity badge. She chose the activity because her great-grandfather Norman Cresswell served in the 109 Squadron RAF Bomber Command in the Second World War and her great great-grandfather Harold Denton fought at Passchendaele, Belgium, in the Great War.

Her mother Sarah Cresswell explains: "Poppy sold two boxes of poppies for fundraising. Then I crocheted about 20 and she sold those too.

"She's over then moon to have raise so much money and she can't believe how well it's done. She's feeling excited and really proud of herself and we're really proud of her too. She'll collect her charity badge at brownies on Tuesday night.

"She's very aware of the meaning of the Poppy Appeal and as a family we have relatives who served in the world wars."

Poppy also took part in the Remembrance Sunday parade at Kingswinford Methodist Church, in Stream Road, Kingswinford.

Her collection has been handed over to Kingswinford Royal British Legion's poppy organiser Bob Townsend who thanked her for her tremendous effort and praised the high number young people in the community for participating in the recent remembrance services and parades.

Poppy's her great great-grandfather Harold Denton suffered mild shrapnel wounds during his time in the trenches, but survived and served in the Leeds Home Guard in the Second World War.