Major road in Dudley partially blocked off after crash causing rush hour chaos

By Thomas Parkes

A major road in Dudley has been partially blocked in rush-hour with traffic slowly moving due to a crash.

The A449 Kidderminster Road is partially blocked. Photo: Google
The A449 Kidderminster Road has been affected in both directions in Wall Heath and near to Lawnswood.

The incident was first reported at around 7.30am on Thursday morning with drivers affected heading to work.

