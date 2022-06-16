Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two women in hospital – one in critical condition – after 999 crews called to Kingswinford

By Lisa O'BrienKingswinfordPublished: Last Updated:

Two women have been taken to hospital – one in critical condition – as police dealt with a missing person inquiry near Kingswinford.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Greensforge just after 5.40pm on Wednesday.

A woman found in critical condition was given advanced life support by paramedics before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley for further treatment.

Ambulance crews also treated a second woman at the scene who became unwell.

West Mercia Police said the incident was linked to a missing persons inquiry.

She was also taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.42pm to reports of an incident on Greensforge, Kingswinford.

"Two ambulances, three paramedic officers and a critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman in a critical condition. She received advanced life support from ambulance staff.

"She was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.

"Whilst at the scene, crews treated a second woman who became unwell. She was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment.”

Many people on social media reported emergency services were seen in the area near The Navigation Inn.

Kingswinford
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News