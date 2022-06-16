Two women in hospital – one in critical condition – after 999 crews called to Kingswinford

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Greensforge just after 5.40pm on Wednesday.
A woman found in critical condition was given advanced life support by paramedics before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley for further treatment.
Ambulance crews also treated a second woman at the scene who became unwell.
West Mercia Police said the incident was linked to a missing persons inquiry.
She was also taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment.
A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.42pm to reports of an incident on Greensforge, Kingswinford.
"Two ambulances, three paramedic officers and a critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.
"Upon arrival we found a woman in a critical condition. She received advanced life support from ambulance staff.
"She was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.
"Whilst at the scene, crews treated a second woman who became unwell. She was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment.”
Many people on social media reported emergency services were seen in the area near The Navigation Inn.