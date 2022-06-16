Two women in hospital – one in critical condition – after 999 crews called to Kingswinford

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Greensforge just after 5.40pm on Wednesday.

A woman found in critical condition was given advanced life support by paramedics before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley for further treatment.

Ambulance crews also treated a second woman at the scene who became unwell.

West Mercia Police said the incident was linked to a missing persons inquiry.

She was also taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.42pm to reports of an incident on Greensforge, Kingswinford.

"Two ambulances, three paramedic officers and a critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a woman in a critical condition. She received advanced life support from ambulance staff.

"She was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.

"Whilst at the scene, crews treated a second woman who became unwell. She was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment.”