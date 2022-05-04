Great turnout at tennis club's golden anniversary celebrations

Wall Heath Tennis Club is celebrating its 50th year. Pictured front left, Emilia, Adrian, Valarie Hyde, Maria Siviter and Ben Hyde.

To mark the Wall Heath Tennis Club’s 50th year, an event was held at the club, based off Enville Road in Kingswinford.

The club was re-established as a grassroots sporting venue in 1972 thanks to Doug Hyde and a small committee of members including Doug’s wife Val.

Doug passed away in March at Edmore House retirement home having suffered with a combination of dementia and Alzheimer's.

The anniversary celebrations were hailed a success, with a great turnout and approximately £1,000 raised over the afternoon.

It featured tennis session for all abilities, including family sessions which saw 25 families take part.

Valarie Hyde presents her son, Adrian, with the Doug Hyde award

Adrian Hyde, Doug's son and head coach at the club, believes his father would've been very proud looking down on the day.

He said: "It was very successful day, we had sessions for families, juniors, adult beginners and team players with all seeing around 25 people take part.

"The money raised will go to Edmore House, where my dad was cared for and Bright Ideas for Tennis, which focusses on inclusive tennis for people with difficulties and provides support in terms of coaching and resources.

GB Davis Cup players Danny Sapsford and Luke Milligan were both on hand to provide free coaching as part of the celebrations.

Adrian added: "Danny runs the charity Bright Ideas for Tennis which is promoting tennis in clubs around the country, he has an effervescent personality and people warmed to him.

"Luke is a national coach so they both had bags of experience, all the sessions went down really well.

Adrian was surprised with the presentation of a clubman trophy by Dudley Councillor Dave Tyler.

Called the Doug Hyde trophy, after Adrian's dad, it will be now presented yearly to those who do great things for the club.

Adrian said: "That was a nice moment, we even managed to get my 90-year-old mother on the court to play a point.

"I think dad would be proud, when he started the club he was very keen that tennis would be made available for all in the community.

"On the day that is very much what happened.

"The day was in his honour and reflected his ideal, he would've been looking down very happily on proceedings.

"Recently the club has had a new clubhouse and the courts resurfaced.

"That has come about thanks to a group of volunteers who works very hard to get grants.

"I wanted to thank the committee who worked on that as it has secured the future of the club.

"Finally, my dad would love to see the club flourish and for people to keep coming down to Wall Heath Tennis Club."

Doug’s dream continues to deliver tennis for all in the community and his family hopes it will continue for years to come.