Firefighters were called to Sandhurst Road after receiving reports of the blaze at about 1.15pm on Saturday.

West Midlands Fire Service said everyone evacuated from the nearby bungalows and one person was checked over by ambulance staff.

The fire service said the blaze had spread to the bungalows, but it is not yet known how badly they were affected.

Crews from Brierley Hill, King's Norton, Tettenhall and Stourbridge attended.