Jo and Vari even dunked into resevoirs. Photo: Jo Fletcher

Jo Fletcher and Vari Holland have raised over £7,000 for Cancer Research UK by taking part in the 'cold water challenge' which involves dunking into freezing temperatures every day of March.

From Koi ponds to canals, these fundraisers take a different dip each day.

Vari, left, and Joanne with Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club. Photo: Jo Fletcher

Through the Cancer Research UK and 'I'm From Kingswinford' Facebook pages, the women receive motivation and donations.

Jo said: "We get a huge reaction from people online. It's amazing, some of the comments are so lovely and they keep us going. It's nice that there are lots of people doing the same thing across the country, even people who are receiving chemo are still doing the water challenge when they can. If they can't then others will step in and do it for them. It's a great community."

It's far from a rubbish effort. Photo: Jo Fletcher

Some of their dunks have involved the Bratch Locks, Netherton reservoir, a wheelie bin filled with water, a Koi pond full of large fish, and a pool at Cradely fire station.

Thanking the Blue Watch fire crew, Jo said "They were amazing. They filled a pool up, got us in and then sprayed us with hoses!

Blue Watch fire crew at the Haden Cross station. Photo: Jo Fletcher

We also want to thank Dudley Kingswinford rugby club for agreeing to let us shower with them."