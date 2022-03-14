Kingswinford boxing event involving councillor helps raise £5,000 for charity

The charity event raised £5,000

The event – called "Dawning of a New Era" – was held at Kingswinford Academy School, in Water Street, and featured seven bouts on Saturday.

It saw money raised for Dudley Mind and the Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme – both chosen by Dudley's mayor – alongside PAPYRUS UK.

And the event, set up by Ska Boys Promotion and The Saleem Foundation, included a 10-bell salute in tribute to Pensnett hairdresser Katie Capewell who passed away in Tenerife on February 22.

Adam Waldron, MD of the Ska Boys Boxing Academy and co-organiser, won his bout with the main event involving boxer Mozza Davies taking on foundation founder Councillor Shaz Saleem, who had never boxed before.

Mr Waldron said: "We did the unthinkable! From a crazy idea back in October along with Councillor Shaz Saleem, we have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring Kingswinford an event that will live long in the memory, I took a fight on one day's notice against an undefeated opponent, and despite not performing my best, I’m proud to come away with the win!

"A massive well done too all the fighters on their victory’s and what a main event Shaz Saleem Vs Mozza Davies one of the best fights I’ve ever seen live, a huge congrats to both fighters!"

Councillor Saleem scored a technical knockout and claimed the Kingswinford North and Wall Heath Heavyweight Championship title. And it was announced minutes later by Mayor of Dudley Councillor Anne Millward a total of £5,000 had been raised for charity.

Councillor Saleem, after his bout, said: "I'm honestly proud to be holding the KNWH Ward Heavyweight Championship. Wow what a night, firstly I want to thank each and every person who attended supporting a very successful evening where we raised £5000 for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and Dudley borough Mayor's charities which include The Duke of Edinburgh's Award and Dudley Mind. Thank you to Madam Mayor Clouncillor Anne Millward for supporting me, thank you to my amazing parents for their prayers."

The politician praised Kingswinford Academy, Ska Boys Boxing Academy, Anytime Fitness Birmingham on Hagley Round along with; MorServ, Kingswinford Kickboxing Academy, Fortnocks Health Club, The Sports Shop, members from KNWH Youth Club, the Saleem Foundation, Kingswinford Tae Kwon Do, #KNWHAwardForHeroes and Morrisons Community Champion Kingswinford Helen Nicholls, Ruth from 1st Girl Guides and Maya Garbett from the Kingswinford Foodbank.