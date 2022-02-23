£4,000 raised in three days for family of teenager who died after Merry Hill asthma attack

Balloons were released at the tribute match (Photo: Stuart Leggett). Inset: Harley Barnbrook

Harley Barnbrook, who was just 16, suffered a severe asthma attack in the car park of Merry Hill Shopping Centre on Tuesday last week and died on Saturday morning.

A JustGiving page set up on Sunday with the target of raising £1,000 has now flown past that total and raised £4,705 in three days.

The page reads: "In loving memory of Harley Barnbrook.

"Taken far too soon at the young age of 16 years, following an unexpected cardiac arrest.

"Please help raise funds to support his family at this heartbreaking time.

The tribute at Lye Town v Dudley Town. Photo: Stuart Leggett

"My aim is to take away the added pressure and allow them as much time off self employment as needed, while they grieve or to spend the money as they see fit.

"Give as little or as much as you can- it all adds up."

On Monday, Lye Town and Dudley Town, two teams Harley had played for, dedicated their league match to Harley and donated all proceeds to his family.

Hundreds of people attended the game in memory of The Summerhill School pupil, and observed a minute's silence before kick-off and an applause on the 16th minute.

The game was also refereed by family friend Owen Moreton and balloons were released into the air with all gate receipts from the game donated to Harley's family.

Dudley Town youth team's assistant manager Steve Weston said: "Harley was well known in grassroots football and played for many teams in the area including Dudley Town, Halesowen Town Colts and most recently Lye Town - he was loved by his team mates and had an infectious personality.

"We and the family would like to thank everyone who turned out for the game on what was an emotional occasion but proved a fitting tribute that he would have loved. Many of the players from both teams had played with Harley over the years for various teams.

"His mother and the rest of the family would also like to pay thanks to the excellent and compassionate care Harley received from the staff at ICU, Russell's Hall - they were truly touched by it."

A round of applause was also held in the 16th minute of Wolves' 2-1 win over Leicester at Molineux on Sunday.