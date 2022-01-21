Dudley roadwork disturbance keeps residents awake till late hours

Stallings Lane, Kingswinford

The works have been taking place on Stallings Lane and are part of the extra £1 million which Dudley Council has put into road repairs for the borough.

Dudley Council's traffic management schedule listed the work as finishing at around 4pm, however residents received letters from contractors John A Bates stating they will work between the hours of 7pm to 2am.

The roadworks also created significant traffic on the road from Charterfield Drive just past the Morrisons on Thursday night.

One resident on the road claimed the noise was unacceptable, with unwell neighbours and children being kept up by jackhammering at 10pm in the evening.

Kingswinford North and Wall Heath Ward Councillor, Ed Lawrence, said: "These works had been planned and are part of the extra £1 million we have put into road repairs for the borough.

"It's not unusual for works like this to be carried out at night, however things didn’t seem to go to plan.

"Having spoken to a highways officer myself last night it appears the works got delayed due to the road sweeper on site having a fault that took a couple of hours to fix.

"This meant that the work was delayed as they needed the road sweeper to continue.

"They are returning tonight to complete the works however the bulk were done last night.