Reports of schoolgirls being photographed without consent in Dudley

By Thomas ParkesKingswinfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police have launched an investigation after schoolgirls were reportedly photographed without their consent in Kingswinford.

West Midlands Police said the reports of "suspicious behaviour" had been made – with officers now trawling through CCTV.

And they have urged people to be mindful "false accusations could hinder our investigation" amid speculation circulating on social media.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We would urge anyone with information to contact us via live chat on our website quoting log 3042 of 30/9.

"We would also ask any schoolchildren who have concerns to speak to their school, or their parents and carers."

Kingswinford
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News