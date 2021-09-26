Charity truck convoy hits Black Country roads in organ donation drive

The annual Kingswinford Charity Truck Convoy in honour of Rachel Day

The Kingswinford Charity Truck Convoy took in Bilston, Wolverhampton, Coseley, Dudley's Priory Road, Pensnett, Russells Hall, Kingswinford and Stourport on Saturday in memory of much-loved wife and mum Rachel Day who died in August after a brave battle against liver disease.

Each driver made a donation and the proceeds will be donated to the Queen Elizabeth Liver Trust and the Mary Stevens Hospice in Stourbridge.

"This is the seventh convoy," said Rachel's son, Andrew, 27.

"We have done it every year since 2014 with the aim of raising awareness of organ donation."

The convoy started in Bilston

Husband Andrew with son Andrew and daughter Kayla, holding Rachel's photo

Rachel's husband Andrew organises the convoy

Andrew loves to see people lining the streets in support of the convoy.

"We sound our horns as we are going along and play music so they know we are coming from miles away," he said.

Of the dozens of truck drivers taking part from across the Midlands Andrew said: "It shows how much mum meant to so many people.

"Everyone she met was affected by her smile - they all loved her."

The convoy travelled through the Black Country

The Lady Rachel truck

Rachel Day had a liver transplant on Christmas Day, 2006 but her illness led to her body rejecting the organ and three years ago it began to fail.

Although King’s College London placed her on their waiting list for surgery, the pandemic caused further delays which meant she could not get a transplant in time.

Rachel died, aged 46, on August 16 this year leaving husband Andrew, 48, children Andrew, Michaela, 25, Robert, 21 and Jo, 20 as well as six grandchildren.

Together with husband Andrew, a truck driver himself, she had campaigned in support of organ donation awareness and organised the annual convoys.

The convoy started in Bilston

Around 80 trucks took part in the convoy

Trucks joined her funeral procession and one of them was named the Lady Rachel in her honour.

Saturday's event covered a route in excess of 30 miles and culminated in refreshments and an evening disco at The Shed in Stourport.

"This one is in memory of my mum," said Andrew.

"I have never met a woman as strong as her.

"No matter what pain she was in she always had a smile on her face."

Dean Whittington with his truck

Andy Dadge from Worcester

Nick Mann from Willenhall

Andrew said the convoys will continue.

"I think they will carry on in memory of mum," he said.

"That is what she would have wanted."