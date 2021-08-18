WATCH: Quick-thinking footballer saves dog after fall from window

Adam Ravenhall was in position to make the save after the Jack Russell fell out of the window

A video posted on the Facebook page of the Mount Pleasant pub in Kingswinford showed Adam Ravenhall catching the Jack Russell after it slipped and fell from the first floor window.

The dog had been seen on a nearby road without an owner or ID number on Sunday, August 15, so was kept upstairs in the pub for its safety until its owner could be found.

Adam, who plays for Mount Pleasant FC, said he was outside in the beer garden with his teammates having some food and a drink when he looked up and saw what was going on.

The 29-year-old from Alvechurch said: "The dog fell off the window ledge, and when it was trying to get back in the window it slid down the roof and jumped.

"I read the situation a mile off, as soon as it was on the ledge I thought 'this can't go right'.

"I went to where I thought the dog would fall and that’s why I was in position to catch it.

"It would probably have died, it was just a small dog."

The dog slipped and fell out of a first floor window on Sunday

In the video, Adam is seen catching the dog, before it wriggles free and lands on the ground before running off along the pub beer garden.

It was later picked up by its owner, who was shocked to discover what had happened.

The video, which came from the pub's CCTV, has subsequently gone viral, having been viewed more than 17,000 times.

The pub has also started a Go Fund Me campaign following the events of Sunday, with all proceeds going to the Dogs Trust.