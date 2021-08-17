Nate takes a big cut to help cancer charities

Nate Wood before and after his charity haircut

Nate Wood, aged nine, from Kingswinford, took part in a charity haircut to help raise funds for child cancer charity CLIC Sargent and to donate the hair for Princess Trust.

The youngster, who goes to school at Glynn Primary in Kingswinford, had grown his already long hair to donate to Princess Trust, which creates real hair wigs for children suffering with cancer.

His mother, Rachel, said she had prepared him for the haircut and spoke about his excitement and her nerves on the day.

She said: "I helped him prepare his hair and put it in the right way to cut it and when the day came, he was really excited about going to get it done, if a little bit nervous.

"I was more nervous as I was worried whether he would back out at the last minute, but he was brilliant all the way through.

"It was done by the head barber at For Him in Kingswinford and it looked lovely when it was done, and Nate was really happy with the way it came out."

The haircut also helped to raise £460 for CLIC Sargent, which Nate had picked after hearing about the work it did.

Ms Wood said her son had always had long hair, as did his father Matt and his brothers James and Joe, and said everyone in the family was proud of him for doing it.

She said: "Myself and my husband and everyone in the family are sort of overwhelmed and are very proud of what Nate has done and the fact that it was his idea to do it.

"It's a lovely thing to do and he's been supported and sponsored by grandparents and other members of the family, and it's touched a lot of people.