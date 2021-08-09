Councillor completes marathon challenge for prostate cancer

Shaz Saleem with the Prostate Cancer UK shirt given to those completed the challenge

Kingswinford North & Wall Heath Councillor Shaz Saleem took part in the Prostate Cancer UK "Run the Month: Marathon Edition" challenge.

The challenge saw runners, joggers, walkers and wheelers of all abilities complete a full marathon distance of 26.2 miles across July.

It worked to raise money to fund lifesaving research and support services for men and their families affected by prostate cancer.

Councillor Saleem said a friend of his had been diagnosed with the cancer and offered his thanks to everyone who had supported him.

He said: "I would like to thank everyone who has supported me.

"I have now completed the 26.2 miles running challenge raising awareness and money for Prostate Cancer.

"The toughest obstacle was finding time to run as, with other commitments, it became difficult, but in the final week, I ran 14.6 miles to ensure this challenge was completed successfully.

"It's so important we do our part in supporting the amazing work of Prostate Cancer UK. so many people came forward sharing their stories of either themselves or a loved one suffering from this cancer."

Vicky Richardson at Prostate Cancer UK praised Councillor Saleem for completing the challenge.

She said: "Thank you, Shaz, for being part of Run the Month: Marathon Edition this month.

"You've smashed it and collectively our team raised an incredible £206,654 to support the one-in-eight men diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

"We're incredible grateful for your support and hard work.

"You've made lifesaving research possible to give us more time with the men we love.

"We're so proud of you and the whole Run the Month: Marathon Edition team. It was tough, but so are you.

"We're so impressed at the enthusiasm and camaraderie you've shown throughout the challenge."