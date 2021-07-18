Emergency services were called to Dudley Road, opposite the now-closed Old Court House pub, just after 7.30pm, following a crash involving a BMW and a Vauxhall.
Fire crews from Dudley and Haden Cross attended, removing the roof from the BMW so the man could be released.
A post on Dudley Fire Station's Facebook page said firefighters were able to remove the roof in under five minutes so the man could get to hospital "ASAP".
A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire and Rescue service said the 72-year-old was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service with suspected spinal injuries.
Officers from West Midlands Police also attended.