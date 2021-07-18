Fire crews remove car roof to free man injured in Kingswinford crash

By David Stubbings

A man has had to be cut free from his car after a two-car crash in Kingswinford on Saturday evening.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Dudley Road, Kingswinford. Photo: WMFS
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Dudley Road, Kingswinford. Photo: WMFS

Emergency services were called to Dudley Road, opposite the now-closed Old Court House pub, just after 7.30pm, following a crash involving a BMW and a Vauxhall.

Fire crews from Dudley and Haden Cross attended, removing the roof from the BMW so the man could be released.

A post on Dudley Fire Station's Facebook page said firefighters were able to remove the roof in under five minutes so the man could get to hospital "ASAP".

The BMW with its roof removed following the crash in Kingswinford. Photo: WMFS

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire and Rescue service said the 72-year-old was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service with suspected spinal injuries.

Officers from West Midlands Police also attended.

