No other bones found at landfill site where human remains discovered

Himley Quarry Landfill Site

A human bone was discovered at Himley Quarry Landfill Site, in Kingswinford, Dudley, on May 24.

West Midlands Police cordoned off the site and carried out further searches.

However, in a statement issued on Friday, a police spokesman said the search was now complete, with no other bones discovered.

The spokesman said: "The search has now been completed and no other bones have been found.

"The scene is closed and whilst a few enquiries will continue this will be referred to the coroner rather than form part of a criminal investigation."