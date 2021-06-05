No other bones found at landfill site where human remains discovered

By Jamie BrassingtonKingswinfordPublished: Last Updated:

Police have finished searching a Black Country landfill site after human remains were found there last month.

Himley Quarry Landfill Site
Himley Quarry Landfill Site

A human bone was discovered at Himley Quarry Landfill Site, in Kingswinford, Dudley, on May 24.

West Midlands Police cordoned off the site and carried out further searches.

However, in a statement issued on Friday, a police spokesman said the search was now complete, with no other bones discovered.

The spokesman said: "The search has now been completed and no other bones have been found.

"The scene is closed and whilst a few enquiries will continue this will be referred to the coroner rather than form part of a criminal investigation."

The force had previously said the bone would undergo further forensic and archaeological analysis.

Kingswinford
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News