Police near end of first phase of landfill search a week after human bone found

Police at the scene at Himley Quarry Landfill Site on Tuesday. Photo: SnapperSK

The remains – which West Midlands Police believe to be from an adult man – were found on May 24 at Himley Quarry landfill site in Kingswinford.

A search of the area has been ongoing since the discovery, but no other bones have so far been found.

And it is not yet known how or when the bone ended up there.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We are nearing the end of the first phase of the search.

"No other bones have been found and we are still working with experts to understand when and how the bone has ended up at this location.