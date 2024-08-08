12 adorable cats in Halesowen looking for their forever home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The charity, which has branches in Walsall, Wolverhampton, Stourbridge and Halesowen, take in cats and kittens to look after them while they await a new owner.

Some of the cats are found in terrible states, like skips, bins and boxes.

They are then vaccinated, micro-chipped and treated for fleas and worms before they are rehomed.

Here are 12 cats at the Halesowen Cats Protection branch that are looking for new homes.

Freddie

Freddie

Freddie is nine months old and would be happy living with other cats and older families with outdoor access.

Maisy

Maisy

Maisy is nine months old and would be happy living with other cats and older families with outdoor access.

Keely