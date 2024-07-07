Halesowen banqueting suite applies to hold marriage services and civil partnership ceremonies

Last week Paul Master, from Newfields Banqueting Suite, Furnace Lane, applied to Dudley Council for the powers to create a legal union.

A Dudley Council public notice said: "Paul Master of Newfields Banqueting Suite, Furnace Lane, Halesowen, has made an application to Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council for approval of the premises named above for the solemnisation of marriages and the registration of civil partnerships under the provisions of sections 46A and 46B of the Marriage Act 1949 and section 36(1) of the Civil Partnership Act 2004.