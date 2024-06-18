College in key marginal to host election hustings

The debate will be at Halesowen College on June 27 – exactly a week before polling day – from 1.30pm to 3pm.

Candidates standing in the Halesowen parliamentary constituency – which pollsters have as too close to call – will be attending the event.

James Morris, who has held the previous Halesowen and Rowley Regis seat for the Conservatives since 2010, will be joined by Labour's Alex Ballinger, Liberal Democrat Ryan Priest and Reform UK's Jonathan Oakton.