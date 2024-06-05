Family-run butchers moving to new home after outgrowing current base

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

David Withers Family Butchers in Romsley, which can be found south of Halesowen, has been a focal part of the community since first opening in 1990.

Providing fresh meat and home-made food, with meat pies which include freshly made pastry and fillings and sausage rolls fresh from the oven, the butchers has grown over the years from just two members of staff to a team of 10.

This has meant the current shop has become too small for its current needs and a new property has been set up next door to enable the butchers to offer more ready meals and sides, as well as offer more hot food and the installation of a dry agar for steaks.

Beth Withers has worked at the shop and the fifth generation farm on Illey Lane, which provides a lot of the produce at the shop, and explained what the new shop, which opens on June 8, would offer for the butchers.

David Withers Butchers is expanding and has taken over what was a fashion shop before. David Withers celebrates the new shop with Lee Bull, Stan Charmers, Tom Withers and Beth Withers

She said: "The shop has been in the family for over 30 years, established by David Withers in 1990 and has grown from just two members of staff to a team today of 10.

"We are a traditional family butchers selling everything from your beef joints and chickens to ready meals and a range of BBQ food, as well as a large deli counter offering meat pies, scotch eggs, quiche and pork pies.

"The larger space means we can offer a wider range of ready meals, sides and sundries.

"To continue our focus on quality produce we have also had a dry ager installed allowing us to elevate our steak offering for our customers.

"Alongside this the expansion will allow us to offer a new range of hot food to include serving breakfast sandwiches and hot pork rolls, a choice of handmade cakes and takeaway coffees.

"The local community has supported our family business over the years and we are grateful for their continued support on this journey, it is through our customer and community support that we hope to secure a local field to fork business for generations to come."

The new shop on Bromsgrove Road will be open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm and on Saturday from 7am to 4pm.

To find out more, go to davidwithersbutchers.com