Action packed musical with Big Apple setting set to come to Stourbridge

Members of Tinkers Farm Opera are presenting Guys and Dolls from May 15-18 with tickets on sale now.

Tinkers Farm Opera will perform Guys and Dolls at Stourbridge Town Hall next month. From left: Tyrone Howell, Richard Cooper,Gabby Baldwin, Luke Plimmer, Beth Siviter-Coupland and Tony Newbould

The musical comedy which was also a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows is set in New York City and follows the fortunes of gambler Nathan Detroit and his girlfriend and nightclub performer Adelaide.

It features songs such as Luck Be a Lady and Sit Down You're Rocking the Boat. The cast and crew have been rehearsing under the direction of Emma Harley and musical director Simon Wilkinson at Lutley Community Centre, Halesowen and Clent Parish Hall where the Tinkers Farm Opera company regularly meet.

Guys and Dolls will be performed at Stourbridge Town Hall from May 15-18 at 7.15pm with a matinee on Saturday the 18th at 7.15pm.

For details and tickets go to seaty.co.uk/GAD.